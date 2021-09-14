Zai Lab Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Bemarituzumab (FPA144) in China

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for investigational bemarituzumab (FPA144), for first-line treatment for patients with FGFR2b overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2)-negative metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers in combination with modified FOLFOX6 (fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin).

“In granting Breakthrough Therapy Designation, we are pleased to see that the CDE recognizes the promise of bemarituzumab. In combination with chemotherapy, bemarituzumab demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes in key endpoints for patients with advanced gastric or GEJ cancer as a frontline therapy,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., president and head of global development, oncology, at Zai Lab. “We look forward to working with regulatory authorities in China as we advance bemarituzumab into global, registrational studies.”

The designation is supported by results from the Phase 2 FIGHT study, which evaluated bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (modified FOLFOX6) versus chemotherapy alone in patients with FGFR2b overexpression, HER2-negative frontline advanced gastric or GEJ cancer. All three efficacy endpoints in the FIGHT trial – PFS, OS and ORR – achieved pre-specified statistical significance in the bemarituzumab arm compared to the placebo arm. Additional analysis showed a positive correlation between benefit and the prevalence of FGFR2b overexpression tumor cells, affirming both the importance of the FGFR2b target and the activity of bemarituzumab against this target. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based upon this subset of patients, based on IHC testing, showing at least 10% of tumor cells overexpressing FGFR2b.

More than one million new gastric cancer cases are diagnosed annually, and approximately half of all gastric cancer cases occur in China1. Nearly 88% of patients with advanced gastric and GEJ cancers are HER2-negative, and approximately 30% of these patients present with FGFR2b overexpression.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation review policy is designed to promote the research and creation of drugs with apparent clinical advantages, which are intended for the prevention or treatment of serious life-threatening diseases or diseases which severely impact the quality of life for which there is no existing treatment or where sufficient evidence indicates advantages of the novel drug over currently available treatment options. Drugs that have been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation are prioritized by the CDE in communications, and in receiving guidance to promote the drug development progress.