CloudMD Partners with 19 New Post-Secondary Institutions to Provide Integrated Mental Health Support Programs to Students

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has partnered with 19 new post-secondary institutions across Canada to provide its Aspiria Student Assistance Program (“Aspiria SAP”) and multi-layered mental health resources to over 167,000 additional students.

With growing mental health concerns surrounding the pandemic and students returning back to school, CloudMD is onboarding the network of colleges and universities of various sizes ranging from 200 students to 48,000 students to provide additional resources to support the increased demand for mental health programs for younger individuals. The prevalence of positive screens for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and probable PTSD are over three times higher among young adults than among older adults. For example, 27% of young adults aged 18 to 24 have screened positive for major depressive disorder compared with 7% cent of adults aged 65 and older(1). Furthermore, during COVID-19 imposed social isolation, youth were most likely to report a negative impact to their mental health. 41% aged 15-24 have reported symptoms of moderate-severe anxiety(2).

CloudMD’s Aspiria SAP is a leading student mental health provider in Canada and has partnered with 141 K-12 and post-secondary institutions across the country. The service works collaboratively with on-campus health centres to provide additional mental health resources and additional access points of care for students. The integrated mental health service includes a suite of digital tools, including an initial clinical assessment and triage process, combined with a traditional short-term counselling model designed to positively impact outcomes. Students have access to the service 24/7, 365 days a year, and the services are available in person, by phone, web, and mobile chat/text. These features are very important as students can receive support where and when they need it, and in a way they feel most comfortable.