checkAd

Mason Graphite Announces Commercial Usage of Black Swan Graphene Product in Concrete

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that graphene resulting from the patented process owned by Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan”), and produced by Black Swan’s strategic shareholder Thomas Swan & Co., was recently used in the concrete mix poured during the construction of a large residential development in the United Kingdom. An accelerated video of the construction is available below.

Nationwide Engineering Group, a construction focused service provider with dedicated integrated companies, has used the graphene-enhanced concrete developed by Concretene, a whole owned subsidiary, in a £17.5M (CA$30.5M) residential development in Salisbury, 150 km west of London, England.

Concrete is one of the most used substances on earth and is directly responsible for more than 8% of global greenhouse gases emissions. This graphene-enhanced concrete reduces C02 emissions by 30%, reduces the overall costs by 20%, generally eliminates the use of rebar reinforcement and, mainly because of its resistance to water penetration, results in a longer lasting concrete. The graphene-enhanced concrete developed by Concretene is also currently being trialled in rail, air, road, marine, residential, commercial, and civil engineering applications throughout the United Kingdom by Nationwide Engineering Group.

More details on this specific construction, along with the accelerated video display, can be found in the Nationwide Engineering Group social media post at: https://tinyurl.com/MasonGraphite.

Mr. Harry Swan, Director of Black Swan Graphene and CEO of Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., commented: “The use of our graphene in the construction of a residential building speaks volume to the suitability of our products for large scale industrial applications. This is a very exciting moment as we continue to work with several partners to prepare for large scale commercialization of products in different industries, such as polymers, Li-ion batteries, and several other sectors in addition to concrete.”

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is a private company jointly owned by Mason Graphite (66.7%) and Thomas Swan & Co. (33.3%) focused on the large-scale production and commercialisation of patented high-performance low-cost graphene products. Black Swan is currently evaluating different strategic options and is expected to proceed to a go-public transaction in a near future. For more information on Black Swan Graphene, please see the press release issued by Mason Graphite on July 26, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mason Graphite Announces Commercial Usage of Black Swan Graphene Product in Concrete MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that graphene resulting from the patented process owned by Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...