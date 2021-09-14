checkAd

Probe Metals Strengthens Management Team with the appointment of Director - Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ann Lamontagne as the director of infrastructure, environment and sustainability.

Ms. Lamontagne is a civil engineer with a PhD in Mining Environment from the department of Mines & Metallurgy Engineering at Laval University. She has worked for several mining consulting firms, including SNC-Lavalin and Golder, and founded her own company, Lamont Inc. in 2010. As a consultant she was involved in a broad spectrum of mining projects, predominantly as a project manager for geotechnical and environmental programs. Since 2007, she has been increasingly involved in the permitting processes for mining projects, interacting with proponents, legislators, governmental officials, legal, and stakeholders. Her career has spanned the numerous advancements seen in mining legislation, both at the provincial and federal levels. A partial list of companies she has worked for includes: Nouveau Monde Graphite, Mason Graphite, Troilus Gold, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Sayona Mining, Maple Gold Mines, BlackRock Metals, ArcelorMittal, Canadian Malartic, Nemaska Lithium, Goldcorp, Xtrata and Probe Metals.

Yves Dessureault, COO of Probe, states: “On behalf of Management, I would like to welcome Ann to the Probe team. She will fulfill a critical role for the Company as we continue to advance the Val-d’Or East project towards development. Our recently released PEA shows a robust gold mining operation that will produce in excess of 200,000 ounces per year throughout its mine life and we are focussed on advancing our timeline to permitting and construction as efficiently as possible. Ann will be responsible for ensuring that the project is developed in accordance with the priniciples of sustainable development to the benefit of our stakeholders. The environment is at the heart of our values and the project must be developed to limit any negative impacts and target effective mitigation measures to ensure the viability of the project. Her extensive experience as project manager and involvement in the permitting process for mining projects will be instrumental in helping Probe navigate the path to development.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Probe Metals Strengthens Management Team with the appointment of Director - Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainability TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ann Lamontagne as the director of infrastructure, environment and sustainability. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...