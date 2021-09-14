Probe Metals Strengthens Management Team with the appointment of Director - Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainability

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ann Lamontagne as the director of infrastructure, environment and sustainability.



Ms. Lamontagne is a civil engineer with a PhD in Mining Environment from the department of Mines & Metallurgy Engineering at Laval University. She has worked for several mining consulting firms, including SNC-Lavalin and Golder, and founded her own company, Lamont Inc. in 2010. As a consultant she was involved in a broad spectrum of mining projects, predominantly as a project manager for geotechnical and environmental programs. Since 2007, she has been increasingly involved in the permitting processes for mining projects, interacting with proponents, legislators, governmental officials, legal, and stakeholders. Her career has spanned the numerous advancements seen in mining legislation, both at the provincial and federal levels. A partial list of companies she has worked for includes: Nouveau Monde Graphite, Mason Graphite, Troilus Gold, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Sayona Mining, Maple Gold Mines, BlackRock Metals, ArcelorMittal, Canadian Malartic, Nemaska Lithium, Goldcorp, Xtrata and Probe Metals.

Yves Dessureault, COO of Probe, states: “On behalf of Management, I would like to welcome Ann to the Probe team. She will fulfill a critical role for the Company as we continue to advance the Val-d’Or East project towards development. Our recently released PEA shows a robust gold mining operation that will produce in excess of 200,000 ounces per year throughout its mine life and we are focussed on advancing our timeline to permitting and construction as efficiently as possible. Ann will be responsible for ensuring that the project is developed in accordance with the priniciples of sustainable development to the benefit of our stakeholders. The environment is at the heart of our values and the project must be developed to limit any negative impacts and target effective mitigation measures to ensure the viability of the project. Her extensive experience as project manager and involvement in the permitting process for mining projects will be instrumental in helping Probe navigate the path to development.”