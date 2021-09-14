checkAd

Wesana Health Commits Funding of $1.5 Million To Support MAPS’ Research Pipeline

MAPS to Investigate Viability of Research Pathway for MDMA-Assisted Therapy to Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

Effort Positions MAPS, Sponsor of the Only Completed Phase 3 Trial for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, to Serve New Unique Role Within 

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc.  (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data-driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, announced its commitment to fund an initial US $1.5 million to assess the viability of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) MDMA-assisted therapy to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Under the terms of the recently signed memorandum of understanding, Wesana’s financial commitment will enable MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), to activate a team to evaluate the scope of unmet need for TBI treatment and help to define terms of a desired joint venture between MAPS and Wesana. Use of funds will include, in part, legal support in drafting and finalizing a partnership agreement, business development and executive staff costs in evaluating viability of the treatment, and other research-related expenses including establishing ethical guidelines governing the desired agreement.

MAPS’ research has primarily focused on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, with the first of two Phase 3 trials demonstrating a clinically significant reduction in PTSD symptoms for 88% of participants. Similar to PTSD, TBI can have profound, diverse, and life-long impacts on a person’s physical and mental health. Lingering visible and invisible challenges interfere with work, education, and relationships, with disproportionate impacts for people of color. While leading front-line treatments are considered effective for some individuals or types of injury, more than 6.2 million Americans are estimated to have chronic TBI-related disabilities and millions more live with milder, yet disruptive, symptoms. Nearly 414,000 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans had a TBI and for many, long-term negative health outcomes are poorly understood.

