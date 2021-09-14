Alain de Krassny Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with the Apollo Funds For the Sale of the Kem One Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alain de Krassny and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) declare that they have entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of the Kem One Group to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the “Apollo Funds”). These discussions are taking place through De Krassny GmbH and the Apollo Funds. This proposed sale, for which the two parties signed a put option agreement, as is typical in French M&A transactions, on September 10th, is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Alain de Krassny, President of the Kem One Group, announces his intention to sell Kem One to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, with which he has entered into exclusive negotiations. After successfully transforming the business through a robust investment program, Mr. de Krassny believes Kem One is well-positioned for future growth under the ownership of the Apollo Funds.

With 1,400 employees and 8 industrial sites located across France and Spain, Kem One is a leading European producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), used mainly in construction, packaging, and medical applications, and caustic soda. Kem One has leading positions in both mass and suspension PVC in Europe, and recognized expertise in specialty PVC, including paste PVC and post-chlorinated PVC.

Under Mr. de Krassny’s leadership, Kem One has undergone a complete transformation since 2014, executing on a long-term strategy to improve the quality and reliability of its production facilities, lower production costs, and reduce its environmental footprint. The strategy was anchored by an ambitious investment program of more than €500 million, with three strategic projects:

The conversion and upgrade of the electrolysis units of Kem One’s Lavéra plant, completed in 2017

The construction of an ethylene storage terminal at Kem One’s Fos-sur-Mer plant, to be finalized in Q4 2021

The conversion and upgrade of the electrolysis units at Fos-sur-Mer which will be launched in the coming months and would be completed under Apollo’s ownership



Mr. de Krassny declared: “I am very proud of what we have accomplished since the end of 2013. Today, Kem One has robust foundations. I am convinced that Apollo’s strategic ambitions for Kem One will enable the further acceleration of Kem One’s development.”

Mr. Samuel Feinstein, Partner at Apollo, said: “Alain has built Kem One into one of Europe’s leading chlorovinyls producers. We are tremendously excited to build on Alain’s legacy and further grow and develop the business, whether it is through the planned conversion of the Fos plant to enhance cost and energy efficiencies or the many avenues we see for inorganic growth. At Apollo, we have a long track record in the industry and are excited to leverage our expertise and fund capital to support the talented team at Kem One in this next phase of growth.”