checkAd

PharmaCielo Receives Confirmation of Colombian Phytotherapeutics GMP Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:30  |  53   |   |   

  • GMPi certification has been confirmed by INVIMA.
  • The certification covers Phytotherapeutics manufactured with PharmaCielo´s extracts and proprietary cultivars.
  • PharmaCielo’s Processing and Extraction Centre – the largest in Colombia and one of the largest globally – has been in compliance with EU-GMPii guidelines since February 2021 and the Company expects to achieve EU-GMP certification in H1-2022.

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCielo Ltd. (“PharmaCielo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia’s premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced that it has achieved Colombian GMP Certification for Phytotherapeutics manufactured with its extracts and proprietary cultivars from the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos, (“INVIMA”). The Company's Rionegro facility is Colombia's largest cannabis processing centre, and one of the largest in the world today, capable of processing 360 tonnes of biomass annually.

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, commented, “GMP certification is the gold standard for the quality assurance of extract production globally, and PharmaCielo’s achievement of this milestone confirms that the Company’s processes and products are world class. The next step for PharmaCielo is the achievement of EU-GMP certification. We have already been producing to EU-GMP standards since early 2021, are launching an independent audit with a potential customer in the coming weeks and are on track to receive formal certification six months thereafter. PharmaCielo has a portfolio of high-quality, GMP certified Phytotherapeutics, Colombia’s largest cultivation, processing, and extraction footprint, a global low-cost advantage, and a robust sales pipeline. We are positioned to scale and generate value for shareholders.”

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

Effective September 14, 2021, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,375,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) and an aggregate of 550,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees. The options vest over three years, are exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. 1,125,000 RSUs vest immediately and 250,000 RSUs vest one year from the date of grant. The RSUs and options are granted pursuant to the Company’s RSU plan and stock option plan, respectively.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaCielo Receives Confirmation of Colombian Phytotherapeutics GMP Certification GMPi certification has been confirmed by INVIMA.The certification covers Phytotherapeutics manufactured with PharmaCielo´s extracts and proprietary cultivars.PharmaCielo’s Processing and Extraction Centre – the largest in Colombia and one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...