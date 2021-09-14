PharmaCielo Receives Confirmation of Colombian Phytotherapeutics GMP Certification

GMP i certification has been confirmed by INVIMA.

certification has been confirmed by INVIMA. The certification covers Phytotherapeutics manufactured with PharmaCielo´s extracts and proprietary cultivars.

PharmaCielo’s Processing and Extraction Centre – the largest in Colombia and one of the largest globally – has been in compliance with EU-GMPii guidelines since February 2021 and the Company expects to achieve EU-GMP certification in H1-2022.



TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCielo Ltd. (“PharmaCielo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia’s premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced that it has achieved Colombian GMP Certification for Phytotherapeutics manufactured with its extracts and proprietary cultivars from the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos, (“INVIMA”). The Company's Rionegro facility is Colombia's largest cannabis processing centre, and one of the largest in the world today, capable of processing 360 tonnes of biomass annually.

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, commented, “GMP certification is the gold standard for the quality assurance of extract production globally, and PharmaCielo’s achievement of this milestone confirms that the Company’s processes and products are world class. The next step for PharmaCielo is the achievement of EU-GMP certification. We have already been producing to EU-GMP standards since early 2021, are launching an independent audit with a potential customer in the coming weeks and are on track to receive formal certification six months thereafter. PharmaCielo has a portfolio of high-quality, GMP certified Phytotherapeutics, Colombia’s largest cultivation, processing, and extraction footprint, a global low-cost advantage, and a robust sales pipeline. We are positioned to scale and generate value for shareholders.”

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

Effective September 14, 2021, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,375,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) and an aggregate of 550,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees. The options vest over three years, are exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. 1,125,000 RSUs vest immediately and 250,000 RSUs vest one year from the date of grant. The RSUs and options are granted pursuant to the Company’s RSU plan and stock option plan, respectively.