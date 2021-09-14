Benjamin Hill Files 43-101 Technical Report for the Benjamin Hill Property

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 14, 2021 it filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report (“Technical Report”) titled: ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Benjamin Hill Property’ consisting of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The report’s effective date is July 25, 2021. The report summarizes the geological setting, mineralization and exploration activities carried out by Benjamin Hill Mining Corp on the Benjamin Hill Property in the past year.

The Benjamin Hill project hosts an extensive hydrothermal system enriched in Au, Ag and Cu that is exposed at surface. Mineralization occurs as sets of vein systems, hydrothermal breccias, stockworks, sheeted veins, skarn pendants and areas of orogenic quartz, forming a geologically prospective area of more than 6 kilometers length with a general north-south strike and mineralization width of up to 800 meters, with a set of well defined vein breccias with intermediate disseminated presence of mineralization. In addition, the presence of a large hydrothermal system at surface and related geotectonic features are prospective for a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.

The 6000ha property is divided into eight exploration areas, six of which are currently active:

  • Caracahui area has two historical mines named the Caracahui and Corralitos adits. These adits produced the highest gold values in rock chip samples;
  • Caracahui North area contains outcropping specularite veins and hosts the San Jorge historical mine that has produced anomalous gold concentrations in chip samples;
  • Sonora Copper area contains both the Sonora Copper adit, which is the largest and most developed of all the historical mines on the property and two additional adits, the Cascabel and Guadalupe adits that follow the same mineralized structure as the Sonora Copper adit. The area contains another main mineralized structure in addition to the Sonora Copper vein, called the Saguaro vein, which hosts a vertical shaft named Las Llantas. This adit will be further explored once underground safety measures have been initiated;
  • La Falsa area contains a stockwork structure that historically assayed elevated values of gold, silver, and copper;
  • La Berrenda area contains a historical mine noted by the Mexican Geological Survey (SGM). The area also presented elevated values of Au and Cu detected in stream sediment samples.
