Benjamin Hill Files 43-101 Technical Report for the Benjamin Hill Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 14, 2021 it filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report (“Technical Report”) titled: ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Benjamin Hill Property’ consisting of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The report’s effective date is July 25, 2021. The report summarizes the geological setting, mineralization and exploration activities carried out by Benjamin Hill Mining Corp on the Benjamin Hill Property in the past year.



The Benjamin Hill project hosts an extensive hydrothermal system enriched in Au, Ag and Cu that is exposed at surface. Mineralization occurs as sets of vein systems, hydrothermal breccias, stockworks, sheeted veins, skarn pendants and areas of orogenic quartz, forming a geologically prospective area of more than 6 kilometers length with a general north-south strike and mineralization width of up to 800 meters, with a set of well defined vein breccias with intermediate disseminated presence of mineralization. In addition, the presence of a large hydrothermal system at surface and related geotectonic features are prospective for a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.