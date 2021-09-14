checkAd

AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Recent Acquisition of First Wave Bio and Creation of First Wave BioPharma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today issued a letter to its shareholders from James Sapirstein, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, regarding its recently announced merger with First Wave Bio, Inc. and adoption of the First Wave BioPharma name. The full text of the letter, which has also been posted to the Company's website, is as follows:

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I write to you, the shareholders of the new First Wave BioPharma. Yesterday, as AzurRx BioPharma, we announced our acquisition of First Wave Bio, Inc. (“First Wave Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gut-targeted small molecules for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other serious gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, consummated on the morning of September 13, 2021. In conjunction with the transaction, we announced an upcoming change of our corporate name to “First Wave BioPharma”, as part of which the company will begin to trade its common shares on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol “FWBI” effective on or about Thursday, September 23rd. This series of events represents weeks of hard work and the dedication of many talented people. I am proud to take this opportunity to discuss the company’s mission and what we believe we can achieve in the future.

Despite the anticipated name change, our mission at First Wave BioPharma is not changing. We remain committed to developing a new wave of targeted, non-systemic therapies in the GI space to improve treatment options and restore the quality of life for millions of patients, and, by doing so, generate value for our shareholders. We have doubled the number of “shots on goal” we are pursuing in significant therapeutic markets. As First Wave BioPharma, we intend to advance a pipeline built around two gut restricted GI technologies – niclosamide, a small molecule with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to help with the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Recent Acquisition of First Wave Bio and Creation of First Wave BioPharma BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...