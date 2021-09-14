AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Recent Acquisition of First Wave Bio and Creation of First Wave BioPharma

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today issued a letter to its shareholders from James Sapirstein, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, regarding its recently announced merger with First Wave Bio, Inc. and adoption of the First Wave BioPharma name. The full text of the letter, which has also been posted to the Company's website, is as follows:

It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I write to you, the shareholders of the new First Wave BioPharma. Yesterday, as AzurRx BioPharma, we announced our acquisition of First Wave Bio, Inc. (“First Wave Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gut-targeted small molecules for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other serious gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, consummated on the morning of September 13, 2021. In conjunction with the transaction, we announced an upcoming change of our corporate name to “First Wave BioPharma”, as part of which the company will begin to trade its common shares on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol “FWBI” effective on or about Thursday, September 23rd. This series of events represents weeks of hard work and the dedication of many talented people. I am proud to take this opportunity to discuss the company’s mission and what we believe we can achieve in the future.

Despite the anticipated name change, our mission at First Wave BioPharma is not changing. We remain committed to developing a new wave of targeted, non-systemic therapies in the GI space to improve treatment options and restore the quality of life for millions of patients, and, by doing so, generate value for our shareholders. We have doubled the number of “shots on goal” we are pursuing in significant therapeutic markets. As First Wave BioPharma, we intend to advance a pipeline built around two gut restricted GI technologies – niclosamide, a small molecule with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to help with the digestion of fats and other nutrients.