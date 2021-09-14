NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. ILUS is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on 15 September, 2021.

ILUS invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, in real time.

John-Paul Backwell will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and John-Paul Backwell will do his best to get through as many of them as possible. John-Paul Backwell will be presenting on ILUS’ patented disruptive technologies, company strategies, such as the Wildfire Strategy to assist with the global wildfire crisis, an update on current acquisitions taking place in the US and Europe, alongside several other initiatives including the development and certification of new complimentary technologies.

ILUS will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.