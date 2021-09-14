Chubb Appoints Raheila Nazir to Lead Cyber & Technology for its Overseas General Insurance Business

In her new role, Raheila will lead Chubb's international Cyber & Technology practice and be responsible for overseeing underwriting, strategy, product and business development, and financial performance.

Raheila was previously Cyber Underwriting Manager, United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa and Chubb Global Markets, which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform. She will be based in London and report to Tim Stapleton, Executive Vice President, Financial Lines, Chubb Overseas General, and Mike Kessler, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Global Cyber Risk. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Raheila has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She joined Chubb in 2018 and has advanced the development and execution of its cyber underwriting initiatives in the UK and London wholesale markets. Prior to Chubb, Raheila held multiple leadership and underwriting roles at several major carriers.

Tim Stapleton said: "Raheila is a seasoned cyber practitioner and is widely recognised as a highly-respected leader in the cyber insurance market. Her insights and expertise make her perfectly placed to lead Chubb's Overseas General Cyber practice as we continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our brokers and clients."

Mike Kessler said: "One of Chubb's many strengths is our ability to develop and promote from within and acknowledge talent across the company. The Cyber and Technology practice is a fundamentally important part of our Overseas General Insurance business and I am delighted that we have been able to promote Raheila to this key leadership position."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg