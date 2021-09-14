checkAd

CurrencyWorks’ Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Rare Collector Series Edition Sell Out in Under an Hour

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Motoclub.io, a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia, successfully concluded its first drop of the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Collector Series SparkNFTs in less than an hour after release.

In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, individual auction sales of historically and culturally significant vehicles were chosen for minting. Each is being featured across 5 SparkNFTs:

  • 1 x exclusive video
  • 1 x custom illustration
  • 3 x exclusive images

The chosen vehicles have been split into three series categories: Rare, Epic and Elite. The Elite pack drops will feature the most desirable NFTs while the Rare pack drops contain more common digital collectables. There are 25 NFTs per series.

Starting at $25 USD, the Rare Edition NFT packs were released for sale on September 13, 2021. They featured a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1995 Mercedes Benz G350D Custom SUV, 2016 Nissan Nismo GT-R as well as a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom, which was formerly owned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

“The response to the first of our NFT pack drops is incredible. The speed of this sale shows that there truly is demand for this type of automotive memorabilia,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “We have access to an impressive library of content thanks to our amazing partner Barrett-Jackson. We can’t wait for the next Motoclub NFT drop and auction.”

The success of the Rare Edition drop comes after four exclusive NFTs were auctioned live at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction in June at an average price of $16,750.00.

Barrett-Jackson will hold its inaugural auction in Houston, Texas September 16-18, 2021 and will also play host to the next exclusive Motoclub NFT auction.

For more information on Motoclub’s first pack drop, please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to https://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com





