SouthGobi Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is issuing this announcement in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) to comment on the trading activity of the shares of the Company (the “Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, September 13, 2021.



The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company’s operations and affairs that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of the Shares or any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company’s securities.