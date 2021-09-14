Cboe FX to launch hosted algo service with XTX Markets

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe FX Markets, a Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) company and a leading platform for institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading globally, today announced the launch of a hosted algorithmic execution service in collaboration with leading electronic liquidity provider XTX Markets.

This service will help enable Cboe FX participants to access the XTX Markets Execution Algo ('XTX Algo'), which is designed to alleviate implementation shortfall, via the Cboe FX ECN. Cboe FX has been granted exclusive rights over use of the XTX Algo in the anonymous ECN space and this service is available for execution of the most actively traded pairs in the spot FX market, including: EUR/USD; USD/JPY; GBP/USD; AUD/USD; USD/CAD; USD/CHF; USD/CNH.

Jonathan Weinberg, Head of Cboe FX, said: "As the use of algorithms become more prevalent in the spot FX market, we couldn't be more excited to be utilizing the expertise of a best-in-class FX market maker. This service will offer greater choice and transparency to Cboe FX's participants in how they access liquidity as they seek to improve their execution quality, demonstrate best execution and drive automation within their FX operations."

Jeremy Smart, Global Head of Distribution at XTX Markets, said: "We are excited to be working with Cboe FX to enhance the distribution of our FX Algo product, which furthers our ability to reduce the FX community's trading cost when patiently executing larger orders. We look forward to helping the platform's participants benefit from our scale and market-making expertise in FX. "

Cboe FX participants can access the XTX Algo on an anonymous or disclosed basis via the Cboe FX ECN using their existing Cboe FX technology and legal arrangements. They will also be able to utilize the credit infrastructure of Cboe FX, which offers easy access to the XTX Algo and its Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) capabilities. This service will initially be available through the Cboe FX API in its New York-based matching engine, with a planned expansion to London, based on customer demand.