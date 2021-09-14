checkAd

Bourier Lithium Project Update Lomiko Metals and Critical Elements Report Discoveries and Identify Lithium Targets for Exploration Using GoldSpot Discoveries’ Artificial Intelligence Methods

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) ((TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C)) ("Lomiko Metals Inc or “Lomiko" or the "Corporation") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the “Company” or “Critical Elements”) (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot“) to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium, on the Bourier claims within the Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries. To review the option agreement please see news April 27, 2021.

Figure 1: Location of Critical Elements’ projects, Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Québec. Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals’ Bourier project on the Northeastern part of the Nemiscau belt. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer of the Critical Elements, noted, “We are confident that continued exploration, benefitting from the deployment of GoldSpot’s AI analysis and our joint geoscientific expertise, will continue to reveal the considerable potential of the Bourier property.”

A. Paul Gill, Lomiko Metals CEO stated: “The results indicate Bourier requires extensive attention. Combined with Lomiko’s La Loutre Project which has already reported a PEA on July 29, 2021, Lomiko has had the best summer of its history.”

Release Highlights

  • GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.’s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;
  • A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets were identified.
  • Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five new sectors of spodumene-rich (Li) pegmatites, highlighting the potential of the Bourier project.
  • Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals (Joint Venture) boast a unique and favorable land position for lithium exploration within the Nemiscau Belt.

Methodology

14:01 UhrUpdate von Lithiumprojekt Bourier: Lomiko Metals und Critical Elements melden Entdeckungen und identifizieren Lithiumziele für Explorationen unter Anwendung von KI-Methoden von GoldSpot Discoveries
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Lomiko Metals Inc. stellt neue zweisprachige Website ins Netz, um den Investoren und Stakeholders die positive PEA für das Grafitprojekt La Loutre näher zu bringen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Lomiko Metals Inc. Launches New Bilingual Web Site to Communicate with Investors and Stakeholders on Positive PEA for La Loutre Graphite Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Lomiko beauftragt Hemmera mit Umweltbasisstudien und Bridge mit der Planung von Gemeindetreffen für Graphitprojekt La Loutre
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.08.21Lomiko Retains Hemmera for Environmental Base-line Studies and Bridge for Community Consultation Meetings on La Loutre Graphite Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten