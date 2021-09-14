Bourier Lithium Project Update Lomiko Metals and Critical Elements Report Discoveries and Identify Lithium Targets for Exploration Using GoldSpot Discoveries’ Artificial Intelligence Methods
Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) ((TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C)) ("Lomiko Metals Inc or “Lomiko" or the "Corporation") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the “Company” or “Critical Elements”) (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot“) to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium, on the Bourier claims within the Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries. To review the option agreement please see news April 27, 2021.
Figure 1: Location of Critical Elements’ projects, Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Québec. Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals’ Bourier project on the Northeastern part of the Nemiscau belt. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer of the Critical Elements, noted, “We are confident that continued exploration, benefitting from the deployment of GoldSpot’s AI analysis and our joint geoscientific expertise, will continue to reveal the considerable potential of the Bourier property.”
A. Paul Gill, Lomiko Metals CEO stated: “The results indicate Bourier requires extensive attention. Combined with Lomiko’s La Loutre Project which has already reported a PEA on July 29, 2021, Lomiko has had the best summer of its history.”
Release Highlights
- GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.’s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;
- A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets were identified.
- Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five new sectors of spodumene-rich (Li) pegmatites, highlighting the potential of the Bourier project.
- Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals (Joint Venture) boast a unique and favorable land position for lithium exploration within the Nemiscau Belt.
Methodology
