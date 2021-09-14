Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) ((TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C)) ("Lomiko Metals Inc or “Lomiko" or the "Corporation") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the “Company” or “Critical Elements”) (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot“) to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium, on the Bourier claims within the Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries. To review the option agreement please see news April 27, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005424/en/