checkAd

MP Materials Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced that on September 13, 2021, the Company priced its registered secondary public offering of 4,250,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. This represents an increase of 250,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 4,000,000 shares of common stock.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering, which is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Seite 1 von 3
MP Materials Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MP Materials Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced that on September 13, 2021, the Company priced its registered secondary public offering of 4,250,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Nomad Foods and BlueNalu Collaborate to Introduce Cell-cultured Seafood in Europe1
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21MP Materials Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten