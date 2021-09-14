MP Materials Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering, which is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced that on September 13, 2021, the Company priced its registered secondary public offering of 4,250,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. This represents an increase of 250,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 4,000,000 shares of common stock.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.