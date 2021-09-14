Latest Infill Holes Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersect Further Significant Widths and Grades

Results include 15.73 metres grading 5.28 g/t gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t gold), 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold



TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD021 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit, intersected 15.73 metres grading 5.28 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t Au ) while borehole LADD018 intersected 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and borehole LADD022 intersected 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold (see Figures 1 and 2 below).



Significant mineralized sections for boreholes LADD018, LADD019, LADD021 and LADD022 are summarised in the table below: