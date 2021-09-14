checkAd

Latest Infill Holes Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersect Further Significant Widths and Grades

  • Results include 15.73 metres grading 5.28 g/t gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t gold), 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD021 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit, intersected 15.73 metres grading 5.28 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t Au ) while borehole LADD018 intersected 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and borehole LADD022 intersected 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold (see Figures 1 and 2 below).

Significant mineralized sections for boreholes LADD018, LADD019, LADD021 and LADD022 are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number From (m) To (m) Intersected
Width (m) 		Grade (g/t) Au
LADD018 93.34 113.70 20.36 0.93
LADD018 152.48 178.20 25.72 2.26
         
LADD019 4.57 11.60 7.03 2.13
         
LADD021 75.21 88.17 12.96 2.09
LADD021 99.74 106.00 6.26 1.09
LADD021 144.78 160.51 15.73 5.28
LADD021 including 144.78 149.78 5.00 13.70
         
LADD022 20.50 42.00 21.50 2.23
LADD022 including 25.50 34.00 8.50 4.23

Note: It is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections for core holes LADD018, LADD019, LADD021 and LADD022 are, respectively, 75%, 65%, 73% and 58% of the intersected widths in the above table. In addition, the two holes that intersected grade closest to surface, LADD019 and LADD022, experienced poor associated core recoveries in places, in which case, core loss material was assigned zero grade.

