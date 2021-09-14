checkAd

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, would like to notify shareholders that …

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, would like to notify shareholders that have registered and received confirmations that they are welcome to attend the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on September 27, 2021. Due to COVID-19 and its threat to the community, we are required to follow certain procedures at our upcoming AGM that are aligned with the requirements laid out by public health authorities, the venue provider and the company's policy to keep everyone safe.

ZEN's AGM will occur at 4:00 pm EST on Monday, September 27 in Guelph, Ontario at the Delta Hotels Guelph Conference Centre, 50 Stone Road West. Seating will incorporate appropriate social distancing measures.

Physical attendance requests pursuant to the press release dated August 26, 2021, have been accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating confirmation will be sent by the Company on September 24th. It is required that all attendees wear a face covering in all public areas of the venue and practice social distancing, staying at least six feet or two meters from others and it will be mandatory to bring proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry. If you do not receive a confirmation email on September 24, we ask that you do not attend the AGM in person.

Management expects the formal corporate requirements of the annual general meeting will be concluded in approximatively 45 minutes. Following the conclusion of the corporate requirements, management will host a presentation to shareholders and others followed by a question-and-answer period. The AGM and the presentation will be available via webinar. Management will conduct the webinar from the AGM venue and shareholders attending are asked to remain in the meeting venue throughout the webinar.

Webinar attendees should register at least 24 hours in advance at ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. - 2021 Annual General Meeting on Sep 27, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1995265476902336272

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Webinar attendees will be able to hear and view management, see the presentations, download relevant material and ask questions. A recording of the webinar will also be posted on the Company's website.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Brian Bosse, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 (416)844-5712
Email: info@zengraphene.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663845/ZEN-Graphene-Solutions-Ltd-Announces ...

ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, would like to notify shareholders that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Shareholder Meeting Monday September 27th, 2021, at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer
Accesswire | Analysen