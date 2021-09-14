GlobeX Data to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 15th 2021

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15 th 2021 at 11:00am EST.

Alain Ghiai will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Alain Ghiai will do his best to get through as many of them as possible. GlobeX Data Ltd. will be presenting on September 15th 2021 at 11:45 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes, ending at 12:30 PM Eastern time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: GlobeX Data Emerging Growth Conference Registration

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to be invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference and introduce GlobeX Data and our brand Sekur . The Company is now launching in the USA and we want everyone to know that we exist, and that privacy has finally arrived for all people and businesses looking at having private, secure and data mining free communications. Privacy and Security has become a very hot topic and a big problematic as consumers and businesses' data are being mined constantly, violating people's privacy and security and risking the theft of intellectual property of businesses in the USA. We look forward to introduce Sekur , and its many unique benefits, such as Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. As we move forward, and our brand becomes synonymous with data privacy over the coming years, we look forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans."