AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Synbiotic SE - Growth with a stressless investment

Synbiotic SE (Initiation)

 

Health Care

MCap EUR 78m


BUY

PT EUR 37.00 (+64% potential)

 

We are initiating coverage of the first German listed company offering products against modern diseases like chronic pain, stress and sleep issues using the healing power of cannabinoids

 

What’s it all about?

Synbiotic SE is an ambitious biotech and health company with the focus on building new solutions and products for modern diseases like chronic pain, stress and sleep issues using the healing power of cannabinoids. In that multi-billion Euro market, Synbiotic is pursuing a promising buy-and-build strategy, visible in a string of acquisitions over the past eighteen months. Being a first mover and innovation leader, Synbiotic now aims to cover the entire value chain around cannabinoid-based products and is currently at an inflection point with significant sales growth ahead (CAGR 21-23E sales growth of 70%, eAR). Under the name Synbiotic, a platform is being created that covers the complementary areas of R&D, production and distribution via pharmaceutical and D2C brands. In our view, these prospects are not adequately reflected in the current share price, which is why we initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 37.00, offering a handsome upside of 64%.

