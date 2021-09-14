Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in the Twin Cities, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses in the area. The Twin Cities is among six markets, including Houston, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., that were selected to award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund , for a total of $6 million across 600 businesses.

DGAP-News: Comcast Twin Cities 100 Small Businesses Owned by People of Color in the Twin Cities to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million 14.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beginning on October 1, and through October 14, eligible businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in late November.

'The Comcast Rise Investment Fund will ensure that 100 businesses that exist today will continue to exist tomorrow,' said Governor Tim Walz, State of Minnesota. 'Minnesota knows that this pandemic has created challenges for many small businesses, especially minority owned businesses. We continue to do everything we can to help them until things get better. I highly encourage small businesses owned by people of color to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity provided by our friends at Comcast.'

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees. Businesses must be in the Twin Cities seven-county metro (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington Counties) to be eligible.