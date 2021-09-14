Quotient and Figg Partnership to Bring New Product Savings to 100M+ Shoppers

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital, product-level promotions will now be available to more than 100M+ enrolled cardholders through a new partnership with Figg . Figg is a leading transaction-based digital advertising platform company for financial institutions, banks, fintechs and digital platforms in the United States. SKU-level rebates available on Quotient’s national network will now be available for cardholders across Figg’s bank and publisher network.

Quotient’s innovative promotions platform enables Figg to provide more value to cardholders with product-specific offers. Shoppers simply use an enrolled card and experience seamless personalized savings—rebates selected will be digitally matched with the shoppers’ credit and debit card purchases—with no additional steps. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands will see increased promotional reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit as promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to Figg’s 100M+ enrolled cardholders.

“This integration enables us to provide savings to a larger audience in a new space. We are excited to expand reach for our brand and retail customers, and continue to offer more innovative, personalized and sophisticated alternatives to promotional tactics like printed free-standing inserts,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “Figg is a great partner for us to provide grocery rebates to financial institution cardholders, creating easier access for consumers to find savings in their shopping journey and giving them more value from everyday purchases.”

“As third-party cookies sunset and consumer privacy tightens, purchase history through a financial institution will be an invaluable datapoint for advertisers looking for precise consumer targeting. That is why Figg is redefining how advertisers and consumers connect. Our platform enables advertisers to deliver relevant and rewarding experiences to their consumers through the industry’s most diverse advertiser-funded, card-linked offer portfolio,” said Brandon Dols, Figg President.