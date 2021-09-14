checkAd

Quotient and Figg Partnership to Bring New Product Savings to 100M+ Shoppers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital, product-level promotions will now be available to more than 100M+ enrolled cardholders through a new partnership with Figg. Figg is a leading transaction-based digital advertising platform company for financial institutions, banks, fintechs and digital platforms in the United States. SKU-level rebates available on Quotient’s national network will now be available for cardholders across Figg’s bank and publisher network.

This new partnership with Figg enables enrolled cardholders to access grocery offers from Quotient’s 2,000+ brand partners, including Clorox, General Mills, and Unilever, complementing Figg’s existing restaurant, retail and entertainment offer portfolio.

Quotient’s innovative promotions platform enables Figg to provide more value to cardholders with product-specific offers. Shoppers simply use an enrolled card and experience seamless personalized savings—rebates selected will be digitally matched with the shoppers’ credit and debit card purchases—with no additional steps. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands will see increased promotional reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit as promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to Figg’s 100M+ enrolled cardholders.

“This integration enables us to provide savings to a larger audience in a new space. We are excited to expand reach for our brand and retail customers, and continue to offer more innovative, personalized and sophisticated alternatives to promotional tactics like printed free-standing inserts,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “Figg is a great partner for us to provide grocery rebates to financial institution cardholders, creating easier access for consumers to find savings in their shopping journey and giving them more value from everyday purchases.”

“As third-party cookies sunset and consumer privacy tightens, purchase history through a financial institution will be an invaluable datapoint for advertisers looking for precise consumer targeting. That is why Figg is redefining how advertisers and consumers connect. Our platform enables advertisers to deliver relevant and rewarding experiences to their consumers through the industry’s most diverse advertiser-funded, card-linked offer portfolio,” said Brandon Dols, Figg President.

Seite 1 von 2
Quotient Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient and Figg Partnership to Bring New Product Savings to 100M+ Shoppers Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital, product-level promotions will now be available to more than 100M+ enrolled cardholders through a new partnership with Figg. Figg is a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering