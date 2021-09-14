Alex Cappy Named Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company

Protolabs has named Alex Cappy as its new Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company , effective Friday, Oct. 1. Cappy had previously held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Hubs since 2019 where she oversaw the growth and performance of the company’s manufacturing partner network, all order fulfilment processes, and customer- and supplier-facing support teams. As part of the transition, Cappy will also be joining the Protolabs executive leadership team. Her predecessor, Bram de Zwart, will take on the role of Head of Innovation at Hubs.

Alex Cappy, new Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m excited to welcome Cappy to the Protolabs leadership team and congratulate her on her promotion to Vice President and CEO of Hubs. Cappy has played an instrumental role in Hubs success and I am confident that will continue with her expanded responsibilities,” said Rob Bodor, CEO of Protolabs. “I also want to thank Bram for his vision and leadership of Hubs over the past 8 years. It is remarkable what Hubs has become under his guidance, and I look forward to continuing to work with Bram in his new role.”

Hubs is a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of premium manufacturing partners. The company was acquired in January 2021 by Protolabs—a technology-enabled manufacturer—to create the world’s broadest digital manufacturing offer for custom parts.

Of the move, Cappy said, “I am thrilled to take on this new role with Hubs, as we head into our next phase of growth as part of the Protolabs family. In my time with Hubs, I have been consistently impressed with the innovation and hustle our team has shown, and know it will enable us to continue to do great things. Now, paired with Protolabs, we are uniquely positioned to be the strongest player in the digital manufacturing space. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Alex Cappy Bio

Prior to Hubs, Alex Cappy’s experience spanned startups, scale-ups, supply chain, and digital innovation with large corporations. She was an early employee in Uber’s UK business, where she led the UKI Operations team and was responsible for taking the market through a phase of exponential growth. Cappy’s other scale-up experience includes Deliveroo (food delivery, UK) and ofo (bike-sharing, Benelux & DACH). She has also worked with a number of large companies while she was a consultant with McKinsey & Company, based in the NYC, London, and Amsterdam offices, and as a supply chain analyst with Gartner. Cappy holds a BA from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Wharton.

About Hubs, A Protolabs Company

Hubs is an online manufacturing platform that provides companies with on-demand access to a global network of manufacturing services. Users can easily upload their design, instantly receive a quote, and start production at the click of a button. Founded in Amsterdam in 2013 and acquired by Protolabs in 2021, Hubs has produced more than 6 million parts using various manufacturing technologies. Visit hubs.com for more information.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005242/en/