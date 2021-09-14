checkAd

UiPath Academic Alliance Reaches More Than 1,000 Higher Education Institutions Worldwide as Demand Climbs for Automation Skills

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its groundbreaking Academic Alliance program now includes more than 1,000 higher education institutions and workforce development organizations that bring specially designed robotic process automation (RPA) curricula and free UiPath software to the next generation of workers.

New Alliance members include the University of Florida, Loyola University of Maryland, and Bentley University, among others. UiPath Academic Alliance institutions—comprised of universities, colleges, government bodies, professional workforce organizations, and not-for-profits—have educated more than 245,000 students and professionals on automation in 63 countries through the program in its first two years. To date, the Alliance has influenced more than 30,000 of these individuals in gaining employment, according to a UiPath survey of more than 200 Academic Alliance members.

Organizations are embracing an automation-first strategy—meaning any process that can be automated, should be automated. According to a recent Deloitte survey, 78% of organizations are already implementing RPA, while Gartner predicts 90% of large organizations globally will have adopted some form of RPA by 2022. Today’s technical and business professionals must have the skills and expertise to identify processes that should be automated via RPA, and the ability to rapidly deploy the technology.

“The main reason I am enthusiastic about teaching robotic process automation with UiPath is the potential it has to provide opportunities for students,” said Mary Beth Whitman Goodrich, a professor of instruction at University of Texas at Dallas and an author. “One of my former graduate students recently shared that learning UiPath as a student allowed him to be promoted in his organization faster. On one of his projects, he was able to conceptualize, develop, and implement an RPA process that saves his organization 2,000 manual hours each year. Also, one of my undergraduate students shared that having robotic process automation on his resume caught the eye of 4 out of 4 top tier CPA firms he interviewed with. I see this trend continuing and increasing.”

