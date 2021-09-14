checkAd

Andes Raises USD 15 Million in Series A Funding Co-Led by Leaps by Bayer and Cavallo Ventures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, today announced that it has co-led a USD 15 million Series A investment round in agriculture and biotechnology innovator, Andes, with Cavallo Ventures. Other new investors Builders VC, Germin8, Accelr8 and Wilson Sonsini participated, alongside existing investors KdT Ventures and Endurance.

Through its novel seed treatment technology, called ‘Microprime’, Andes is reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. The California-based company has developed a process for seamlessly integrating seeds with a unique library of microbes that colonize the seed’s root structure. This kick-starts a process known as biological nitrogen fixation, enabling the crop to draw down nitrogen from the air instead of relying on synthetic nitrogen fertilizers.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bayer AG!
Long
Basispreis 43,20€
Hebel 14,40
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,00€
Hebel 14,40
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

By developing self-sustaining Microprime seeds, Andes reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers, which require huge amounts of energy to produce and account for 3%, or 1.5 gigatons, of global greenhouse emissions. In enabling microbes to ride along with the seeds as they get planted, Andes’ Microprime technology provides a highly scalable solution that saves growers time and money.

The first generation of Microprime treated corn seeds will provide the equivalent of 30 to 50 lbs/acre of nitrogen through biological nitrogen fixation. The company is creating second generation microbes that target doubling the amount of nitrogen provided by the Microprime seeds.

Andes is also developing microbial strains for nature-based permanent carbon capture solutions to sequester and store CO2 from the atmosphere into the soil. This initially focuses on capturing carbon via microbial-powered corn crops. If deployed successfully at scale, it could capture gigaton-levels of carbon from corn and other crops. With the world’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions estimated to be 50 gigatons, nature-based carbon capture could make a sizeable contribution to global decarbonisation.

Agriculture currently consumes 50% of habitable land and 70% of the earth’s fresh water. Andes and Leaps by Bayer are committed to better using these resources through more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Jürgen Eckhardt, Head of Leaps by Bayer said: “We invest in paradigm-shifting advances that can radically reduce the environmental impact of agriculture. Andes is an exceptional example of that: using novel seed technology to reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers and developing the next generation of agricultural carbon capture solutions. It’s exciting that our funding will help the Andes team scale its current offering and explore the possibilities of truly world-changing technologies like carbon capture.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ► BAYER AG ■ Auf neuen Wegen ◄
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andes Raises USD 15 Million in Series A Funding Co-Led by Leaps by Bayer and Cavallo Ventures Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, today announced that it has co-led a USD 15 million Series A investment round in agriculture and biotechnology innovator, Andes, with Cavallo Ventures. Other new investors Builders VC, Germin8, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrAndes erhält 15 Millionen US-Dollar in Serie-A-Finanzierungsrunde mit Leaps by Bayer und Cavallo Ventures als Lead-Investoren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.215 Eurostoxx 50-Aktien im Ausverkauf, darunter die Bayer-Aktie: Jetzt zuschlagen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Moderna, Lululemon, Peloton, Nike, BYD, Standard Lithium, LVMH, Bayer, Lufthansa, Eckert & Ziegler, Sartorius, SAP
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.09.21LYNX: Bayer: Und täglich grüßen die Bären – die neuesten Kursziele
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
09.09.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
09.09.21Bayer Aktie: Jetzt wird es gefährlich - die Warnung gab es schon!
4investors | Kommentare
08.09.21Unkrautvernichter Glyphosat nur noch eingeschränkt erlaubt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ROUNDUP: Chemie- und Pharmabranche plant höhere Forschungsausgaben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Biontech, Moderna, Osram – Die Hits in München
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
08.09.21Chemie- und Pharmabranche plant höhere Forschungsausgaben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten