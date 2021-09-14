Andes Raises USD 15 Million in Series A Funding Co-Led by Leaps by Bayer and Cavallo Ventures

Through its novel seed treatment technology, called ‘Microprime’, Andes is reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. The California-based company has developed a process for seamlessly integrating seeds with a unique library of microbes that colonize the seed’s root structure. This kick-starts a process known as biological nitrogen fixation, enabling the crop to draw down nitrogen from the air instead of relying on synthetic nitrogen fertilizers.

Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, today announced that it has co-led a USD 15 million Series A investment round in agriculture and biotechnology innovator, Andes , with Cavallo Ventures. Other new investors Builders VC, Germin8, Accelr8 and Wilson Sonsini participated, alongside existing investors KdT Ventures and Endurance.

By developing self-sustaining Microprime seeds, Andes reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers, which require huge amounts of energy to produce and account for 3%, or 1.5 gigatons, of global greenhouse emissions. In enabling microbes to ride along with the seeds as they get planted, Andes’ Microprime technology provides a highly scalable solution that saves growers time and money.

The first generation of Microprime treated corn seeds will provide the equivalent of 30 to 50 lbs/acre of nitrogen through biological nitrogen fixation. The company is creating second generation microbes that target doubling the amount of nitrogen provided by the Microprime seeds.

Andes is also developing microbial strains for nature-based permanent carbon capture solutions to sequester and store CO 2 from the atmosphere into the soil. This initially focuses on capturing carbon via microbial-powered corn crops. If deployed successfully at scale, it could capture gigaton-levels of carbon from corn and other crops. With the world’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions estimated to be 50 gigatons, nature-based carbon capture could make a sizeable contribution to global decarbonisation.

Agriculture currently consumes 50% of habitable land and 70% of the earth’s fresh water. Andes and Leaps by Bayer are committed to better using these resources through more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Jürgen Eckhardt, Head of Leaps by Bayer said: “We invest in paradigm-shifting advances that can radically reduce the environmental impact of agriculture. Andes is an exceptional example of that: using novel seed technology to reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers and developing the next generation of agricultural carbon capture solutions. It’s exciting that our funding will help the Andes team scale its current offering and explore the possibilities of truly world-changing technologies like carbon capture.”