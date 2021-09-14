checkAd

Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs Agreement with US Based AuroraView to Provide Implementation Services, Software Development, Support and IT Consulting Services

14.09.2021   

Claymont, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has signed an agreement with AuroraView, a US Based, customer-oriented software development and consulting company that offers products, solutions, and value-added services.

The service agreement with AuroraView includes the provision of various services to Enigmai including, Implementation Services, Software Development, Business Analysis, System Architecture & Design, Database Services, Cloud Services, Quality Assurance, Automation, Project Management, Help Desk, Maintenance, among other IT consulting services. This partnership will allow Enigmai to focus on product development while AuroraView will provide the implementation and support services for the Company's growth in Israel, North America, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Mr. Raz Yaron, a recent addition to the Golden Star Enterprises advisory board and CEO of AuroraView, said: "I am looking forward to working with the Enigmai team. The Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) is a powerful and innovative platform well positioned to deliver significant added value to corporations in terms of productivity, customer service, and employee satisfaction. I am confident that the synergy between Enigmai and AuroraView will greatly benefit organizations in North America and EMEA. The market needs for such a solution and the professional services surrounding it is clear."

Through this partnership, AuroraView will be involved in future product development in addition to providing implementation and integration services to enable the installation of the EBS platform in different environments and so that it can be of use in different business verticals.

Enigmai plans to expand into North America, leveraging the current relationships AuroraView has with Tier 1 corporations and enterprises.

Ms. Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development, commented, "We are extremely excited to sign this partnership agreement with AuroraView. I expect this partnership will enable Enigmai to focus on its product development. At the same time, AuroraView will provide the support we need to expand into other markets, including the North American market as our first target."

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting daily HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems, real-time information updates, easy access to reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management's extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

About AuroraView

AuroraView is a customer-oriented software development and consulting company that offers products, solutions, and value-added services.

AuroraView specializes in large-scale software development and system transformation programs and implement customized solutions leveraging IoT, Cloud, Mobile, and Managed Services expertise in the US and EMEA.

Email: bizdev@auroraview.com

www.auroraview.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations, or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





