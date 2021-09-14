Patriot One Technologies Enhances MSG Patron Screening Technology with Greater Accuracy and Resilience

Updates are part of continued product development, largely based on customer feedback and priorities

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it has released the next phase of its threat detection multi-sensor gateway (MSG) with technology enhancements that make it increasingly accurate, flexible and practical for sports and entertainment venues.



MSG is a weapons detection scanner that stadiums and entertainment venues can deploy at points of entry. Unlike traditional metal detectors, the system uses sensors and purpose-designed artificial intelligence (AI) to scan for prohibited items such as guns and other weapons, accurately and unobtrusively at entry points. This eliminates the need for every patron to stop to empty their pockets and bags, which dramatically increases the rate at which people can enter facilities - improving the patron experience and maximizing revenue opportunities for venue operators, without compromising security.