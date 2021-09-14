DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Launch First Production Beginning with 682 SEV Models

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, is commencing its initial production of 682 Imperium-branded SEV vehicles (previously known as the ET5).

“With the presales deposits pace growing as well as the enthusiasm of our prospective retailers in North America and the imminent completion of the homologation process, we are now in a position to place our first monthly orders for the SEV,” stated Christian Dubois, president, Imperium Canada. “We expect this first of three orders of vehicles for the quarter to begin arriving during the fourth quarter and will consist of pre-sold orders, initial dealer orders, trade show sales and corporate inventory to cover selected markets in North America.”

This represents an approximate retail value of over $26 million U.S. dollars. The Company is working closely with its logistics network to ensure quality delivery condition and shipping times. Additional production of the TradePro fully electrified cargo van will occur shortly thereafter along with a number of Skywell 12-Meter Bus models and Jonway LSVs soon to follow.

“Our team has been busy with securing lines of credit as well as parts and service support for this new line of vehicles,” stated Rick Curtis, CEO Imperium Motors. “Imperium will soon be able to provide an assortment of electric vehicles with great quality and affordable pricing.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.