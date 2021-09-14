Macarthur Minerals receives in-principle ASX advice on suitability to list Infinity Mining Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has received in-principle advice on suitability from the Australian Securities Exchange which will enable Infinity Mining Limited (previously named Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd) (Infinity) to advance plans for its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) before the end of 2021.



On 9 August 2021, Infinity lodged an application with ASX regarding its suitability for a proposed admission to the ASX Official List. On 9 September 2021, Infinity received “in-principle” advice from ASX which confirmed Infinity’s suitability for listing. Whilst the listing of Infinity is still subject to final exchange approvals, the receipt of this advice now provides a pathway for Infinity to lodge a prospectus which will be subject to regulatory approvals.