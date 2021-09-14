checkAd

Macarthur Minerals receives in-principle ASX advice on suitability to list Infinity Mining Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has received in-principle advice on suitability from the Australian Securities Exchange which will enable Infinity Mining Limited (previously named Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd) (Infinity) to advance plans for its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) before the end of 2021.

On 9 August 2021, Infinity lodged an application with ASX regarding its suitability for a proposed admission to the ASX Official List. On 9 September 2021, Infinity received “in-principle” advice from ASX which confirmed Infinity’s suitability for listing. Whilst the listing of Infinity is still subject to final exchange approvals, the receipt of this advice now provides a pathway for Infinity to lodge a prospectus which will be subject to regulatory approvals.

Highlights 
  • In-principal approval received for a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange for the company’s Non-Iron Pilbara Assets in Western Australia through Infinity.

  • Following the preliminary approval by the Australian Securities Exchange, and prior to listing on the ASX, Infinity proposes to enter into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (Zanil Agreement) to acquire the Central Goldfields assets of Zanil Pty Ltd and Mr. Alec Pointon.  These tenements hold 10 Prospecting, Exploration and Mining leases over historic gold mines in the Leonora Goldfields area in Western Australia.

  • A tenement transfer agreement completed on 11 August 2021 will keep two Pilbara iron ore tenements within the Macarthur Group (through Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd (MIO)).  Infinity will retain non-iron ore rights in the MIO Pilbara tenements following completion of its planned ASX listing later this year.  This was previously reported by Macarthur to the market in an ASX announcement dated 9 September 2021 (see announcement here).

  • Macarthur holds 22,562,422 ordinary shares of Infinity Mining Limited and will continue to retain these shares for the benefit of its shareholders as it awaits ASX assessment of any Escrow rulings.  Full details of Macarthur’s post-listing shareholding in Infinity will be disclosed in the Prospectus.
