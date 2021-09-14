NeuBase Therapeutics Appoints Anthony Rossomando, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today the appointment of Anthony Rossomando, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Rossomando has more than 25 years of experience as a biopharmaceutical drug developer who has successfully led teams from start-up to global biotechnology companies that have established the upstream and downstream process development of biologics and peptide molecules, including RNAi/siRNA, to advance multiple programs into clinical trials and commercialization in several therapeutic areas of neuroscience, rare diseases, and oncology.



"Tony has exceptional depth and breadth of experience in establishing the necessary development processes to support the advancement of novel biotherapeutics into clinical trials, and to approval," said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of NeuBase. "We welcome Tony to the executive leadership team as we look to advance our first drug candidate for myotonic dystrophy, type 1 into clinical trials and continue to expand our pipeline to address genetic diseases."

"I’m impressed with NeuBase’s PATrOL platform technology for genetic medicines that has demonstrated the ability to differentiate between disease-causing genetic mutations and the normal gene with single-base selectivity," said Dr. Rossomando. "With this capability, NeuBase has the potential to develop ultra-precision genetic medicines for rare, monogenic diseases, for which there are no approved therapies, as well as more common genetic disorders, including cancers that are resistant to current therapeutic approaches."

At NeuBase, Dr. Rossomando will be responsible for manufacturing and process development, analytical development, and biophysical characterization in support of FDA regulatory submissions. Prior to joining NeuBase, Dr. Rossomando was Chief Process Development Officer at Pinetree Therapeutics, where he oversaw early-stage upstream and downstream process development for bi-specific antibodies for oncology. Previous to that, he held the following positions: Vice President of Technology Operations at Anokion; Senior Director of Analytical Development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals; Vice President, Early-Stage Development at Synageva BioPharma (acquired by Alexion), Senior Director siRNA Bioprocessing at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; Principal Scientist and Director, Protein Sciences at Biogen; and Staff Scientist at Bayer Corporation.