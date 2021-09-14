checkAd

Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Seventy Percent of CIOs and IT Leaders Surveyed Say the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Accelerated Their Finance Transformation Strategies By at Least a Year

Findings Highlight That “Progressive CIOs” Drive Finance Transformation With a More Strategic, Data-Led, and Collaborative Mindset

PLEASANTON, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and Deloitte Global today announced the results of their joint global survey exploring how digital acceleration — prompted by the pandemic — has influenced the thinking of chief information officers (CIOs) worldwide. The research finds that CIOs are helping to lead finance transformation and shifting strategies to meet evolving business and technology demands, with 70% of CIOs surveyed having accelerated their finance transformation strategies by at least a year.

The report, “A More Effective CIO-CFO Partnership,” is based on a survey of more than 600 executives worldwide. Findings reveal that individuals referred to as Progressive CIOs, which represent just 8% of the total sample, take a specific approach to enterprise finance transformation and behave differently than their peers with regard to mindset, collaboration, and technology strategy.

CIOs and IT leaders are facing increased pressures to adapt and accelerate their digital strategies — without disrupting critical business operations. As a result, Progressive CIOs have built strategic alliances across their organizations, with 90% of Progressive CIOs reporting that their IT departments are much more integrated into other areas of the business than they were 12 months ago.

Progressive CIOs support finance transformation in three key areas, including:

  • Leveraging data to fuel decision-making: Progressive CIOs prioritize data aggregation and data management and understand that building effective data use is critical. Nearly all Progressive CIOs (92%) say that “aggregating enterprise finance data into a single source of truth is their top priority.”
  • Collaborating with finance to drive transformation: When it comes to enterprise finance transformation, there can be serious financial implications when misalignment between IT and the finance function occurs. Eighty-three percent of Progressive CIOs stated that “we will miss our growth targets unless the IT and finance functions work more closely.”
  • Adopting an agile, incremental cloud approach to transformation: Progressive CIOs recognize that modernization cannot be done at the expense of the business. Over half (54%) of Progressive CIOs (compared to 37% of the total sample) are more likely to incrementally deploy capabilities in an end-to-end cloud strategy to modernize their firms’ legacy enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs), minimizing disruption while executing advanced digital initiatives.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation Seventy Percent of CIOs and IT Leaders Surveyed Say the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Accelerated Their Finance Transformation Strategies By at Least a Year Findings Highlight That “Progressive CIOs” Drive Finance Transformation With a More Strategic, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...