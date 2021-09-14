checkAd

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15, 2021.

Foothills invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on September 15, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Vice President of Business Development and CEO of New Energy Ventures, Ms. Tara Roberts in real time. Ms. Roberts will deliver the Company’s presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Ms. Roberts will do her best to get through as many of them as possible.

Foothills will be presenting at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, September 15th for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Below is the unique registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487778&tp_key=ec487e0e ...

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

