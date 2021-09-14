checkAd

EDAP Announces Presentation of Multiple Abstracts Favorably Comparing HIFU to Surgery at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Data demonstrate superiority of HIFU versus radical prostatectomy among prostate cancer patients

LYON, France, September 14, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that the company’s Focal One and ExactVu technologies were featured in several poster presentations at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting, which was held virtually from September 10-13. EDAP was a Gold sponsor of the event.

Details of two noteworthy presentations are as follows:

Title:         Focal Ablation Versus Radical Prostatectomy for Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer: Interim Analysis of a Randomized Controlled Trial

Lead author: Eduard Baco, MD, Oslo University Hospital, Norway

Summary: This is the first randomized controlled clinical trial comparing focal therapy with robotic surgery. The data suggest that at one-year post treatment, Focal One achieved good oncological efficacy while preserving erectile function and urinary continence better than radical prostatectomy.

Title:        High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) vs Radical Prostatectomy (RP) in the Curative Treatment of ISUP 1-2 Localized Prostate Cancer: Oncological Intermediate Results of the HIFI Study

Lead author: Pascal Rischmann, MD, Toulouse University Hospital, France

Summary: In this prospective comparative study sponsored by the French Association of Urology and financed by the French Ministry of Health, 3364 patients (HIFU: 1988, radical prostatectomy: 1376) were prospectively included across 42 French treatment centers. The intermediate results presented show a salvage-treatment-free survival rate significantly higher in the HIFU arm (97.5%) compared to the radical prostatectomy arm (90.3%).

“The data from these studies presented at this year’s AUA Annual Meeting once again strongly support high intensity focused ultrasound as an alternative to far more invasive radical prostatectomy,” stated Marc Oczachowski, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. “In terms of both efficacy and long-term survival, Focal One offers patients a superior treatment option without the debilitating side effects associated with surgery. Data such as these, together with the growing roster of healthcare institutions in the US and elsewhere who champion our technology and the progress we are making securing reimbursement, are key to our long-term growth and we are pleased to add to the expanding body of evidence at this prestigious urology conference showing the many benefits of HIFU.”   

