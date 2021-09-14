checkAd

OmniMetrix Partners with Houston-Based Power Solutions Specialist to Provide Remote Monitoring and Control for Briggs and Stratton Stand-by Power Generators

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:01  |  45   |   |   

HOUSTON and BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMetrixTM, a subsidiary of Acorn Energy, Inc., a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, today announced it has partnered with Power Solutions Specialist, LLC (PSS) to provide remote monitoring and control equipment and services for thousands of Briggs and Stratton back-up power generators over the next twelve months. Based outside of Houston, Texas, PSS is a leading stand-by back-up power generator dealer and service provider in the region.

Brian Northway, Partner at PSS, said, “We are pleased to formalize our relationship with OmniMetrix, a leader in the remote monitoring and control technology and service. Remote monitoring is a critical component of a complete power solution and this is particularly true for stand-by generators which are used in emergency situations when power is lost due to storms, fires, floods or other natural disasters.

“Effective monitoring not only reduces overall maintenance costs by identifying problems early, but can also mitigate issues that would otherwise cause a back-up generator to fail. With increasingly frequent and severe weather events and power grid issues, our customers are recognizing the need for reliable back-up power, and remote monitoring ensures their system is ready when the grid goes down. We are pleased to be bringing OmniMetrix’s industry leading technology and service to support our customers.”

Dan Hess, Vice President of Sales for OmniMetrix, commented, “We are excited to partner with Power Solutions Specialist, one of the largest back-up generator providers and a prominent Briggs and Stratton distributor. Generator dealers are our primary customers and we provide cost effective, proactive and predictive monitoring solutions and programs to meet their specific needs and requirements – such as increasing the reliability of generator systems by preventing 95% of “fail to start events”, providing summary reports, and 24/7 portal access to view the status and control monitored generators. Under the terms of our initial agreement we expect to provide monitoring equipment and services, including the ability to remotely start and stop generators and clear alarms to thousands of generators over the next twelve months, and we hope to build on this relationship in future years.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OmniMetrix Partners with Houston-Based Power Solutions Specialist to Provide Remote Monitoring and Control for Briggs and Stratton Stand-by Power Generators HOUSTON and BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OmniMetrixTM, a subsidiary of Acorn Energy, Inc., a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...