OmniMetrix Partners with Houston-Based Power Solutions Specialist to Provide Remote Monitoring and Control for Briggs and Stratton Stand-by Power Generators

HOUSTON and BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMetrixTM, a subsidiary of Acorn Energy, Inc., a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, today announced it has partnered with Power Solutions Specialist, LLC (PSS) to provide remote monitoring and control equipment and services for thousands of Briggs and Stratton back-up power generators over the next twelve months. Based outside of Houston, Texas, PSS is a leading stand-by back-up power generator dealer and service provider in the region.



Brian Northway, Partner at PSS, said, “We are pleased to formalize our relationship with OmniMetrix, a leader in the remote monitoring and control technology and service. Remote monitoring is a critical component of a complete power solution and this is particularly true for stand-by generators which are used in emergency situations when power is lost due to storms, fires, floods or other natural disasters.

“Effective monitoring not only reduces overall maintenance costs by identifying problems early, but can also mitigate issues that would otherwise cause a back-up generator to fail. With increasingly frequent and severe weather events and power grid issues, our customers are recognizing the need for reliable back-up power, and remote monitoring ensures their system is ready when the grid goes down. We are pleased to be bringing OmniMetrix’s industry leading technology and service to support our customers.”

Dan Hess, Vice President of Sales for OmniMetrix, commented, “We are excited to partner with Power Solutions Specialist, one of the largest back-up generator providers and a prominent Briggs and Stratton distributor. Generator dealers are our primary customers and we provide cost effective, proactive and predictive monitoring solutions and programs to meet their specific needs and requirements – such as increasing the reliability of generator systems by preventing 95% of “fail to start events”, providing summary reports, and 24/7 portal access to view the status and control monitored generators. Under the terms of our initial agreement we expect to provide monitoring equipment and services, including the ability to remotely start and stop generators and clear alarms to thousands of generators over the next twelve months, and we hope to build on this relationship in future years.”