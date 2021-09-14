checkAd

OptimizeRx Announces Significant Platform Enhancement to Digitize Pharmaceutical Access Solutions

Launch of digital solution supports major industry paradigm shift towards improving patient care and adherence through technology

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced the launch of its new Therapy Initiation Workflow, a digital solution focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of healthcare providers (HCPs) prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The new platform enhancement particularly supports the fast-growing area of specialty medications.

In-line with the major digitization paradigm shift across healthcare, this technology enhancement allows life sciences companies to simplify therapy initiation by presenting HCPs with a fully electronic option synchronizing enrollment, benefits verification, prior authorization, and patient support onboarding.

“The launch of this technology solution is part of the evolution occurring across OptimizeRx’s maturing offerings. We are being recognized for delivering the most complete, best-in-class, and holistic suite of solutions at the point of care for our life sciences partners. This latest technology innovation expands our digital health and communications platform to digitize pharmaceutical market access solutions,” commented Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO. “In doing so, we are achieving a critical mass of touchpoints for life sciences across the patient journey, underpinned by our integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform, which emphasizes our complete focus on enabling patients to obtain the therapies they need.

OptimizeRx has continued to develop connections between life-sciences companies, patients, and providers, both within and outside of the EHR. This latest platform functionality now connects the nation’s largest digital network of over 700 thousand providers to hubs, pharmacies, and payers, providing expanded options for patient support while instantly bridging relationships between all healthcare stakeholders.”

As the majority of new drugs approved in the United States are specialty medications, increasing availability and use of these medications has exposed unique barriers to prescription fulfillment processes and patient access. This has created complicated healthcare delivery workflows resulting in hurdles significantly impacting a provider’s ability to optimally prescribe, and for their patients to ultimately receive, the specific therapy.

