“In two short years, we have seen our nearshore and offshore capacity grow by 125 percent. This has helped position ibex as a leader of BPO and CX services across both Nicaragua and Jamaica,” said Bob Dechant, CEO, ibex. “We are excited to leverage this success in those two countries with our entry into Honduras, our seventh country, providing immediate impact to the local economy with hundreds of new jobs, while adding yet another CX delivery center to support our growing list of clients and accelerate growth in our high margin regions.”

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its entry into Honduras with the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery center in the heart of Tegucigalpa.

ibex is expected to hire more than 400 people in the next month to open and operate the new Honduras delivery center, with plans to grow the facility and its employee base to over 2,000 employees in the next two years. Total annual salaries for new ibex employees operating the center are expected to be approximately US $3M during the first 12 months.

To support the overall effort, ibex has teamed with Grupo Karim’s to help with present and future facility growth, as well as recruiting efforts, local government relations and associated registration requirements. Grupo Karim's is a strategic global player with core business in the real estate and textile industry that specializes in providing high quality services that help facilitate unique investment opportunities.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome ibex, an established leader in the BPO industry, to Honduras,” said Yusuf Amandi, CEO, Grupo Karim’s. “These new jobs will improve the lives of many Hondurans while helping position Honduras as a top BPO location in Latin America. This is part of our permanent commitment and everyday efforts to generate quality jobs in the country, and hopefully, inspire and motivate our youth to seize this opportunity to grow professionally."

The new facility, located in the Novacentro Mall at Centro Comercial Los Próceres, entre Boulevard Morazán y Avenida La Paz, is scheduled to open in November of this year. Currently, ibex is working to establish a local management team, with agent hiring to begin next month. ibex currently operates 32 customer experience delivery centers across the United States, Jamaica, Philippines, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Senegal.

