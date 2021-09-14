checkAd

GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent Application For Its Apollo Wireless Motion Detection and Imaging System

The comprehensive patent protects the radio based, motion detection and real-time imaging technology that can be implemented in a wide variety of domains

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) with fast-track request a non-provisional patent, for their motion and position detection method system. The application has been assigned serial number 17471213 with the USPTO and the filing date is, September 10, 2021. The system is based on radio waves and can detect a moving entity’s motion and stationary positions enabling an imaging technology to show these movements and positions on a computer screen in real time. Internal project code name Apollo, includes an AI technology that controls the radio waves transmission and analyzes the reflections, constructing 2D/3D images in real time.

The technology can be implemented within a wide variety of domains like health monitoring, security and computer vision. Apollo’s technology can be also used as an efficient driver’s monitoring system, detecting impaired or distracted drivers, providing audible and visual alerts; and in extreme cases, take over the vehicle. The system can distinguish between living entities and objects working through mediums like walls, underwater and underground, which enable the creation of a wide variety of safety and rescue applications. The system’s range is be determined by its antennas and repeaters to enable larger coverage. GBT believes that this type of technology can be in the forefront of the wireless solutions arena; particularly, since it’s a wearable-less nature. The company is targeting building a generic prototype and engage with possible partners to implement a practical application.

"We invested vast efforts to file a comprehensive, non-provisional patent for our movement and position wireless technology. This patent covers electromagnetic waves, technology to enable “seeing” people and objects through walls and other mediums. We see a great opportunity for the system in the health domain as a wearable-less monitoring system. For example, it can monitor a house or a hospital’s residents for health vitals, emotional state and detect emergencies like falls, all without wearing any warning devices. The technology is practically a wireless computer vision system and works in real time. Enabling larger range makes the system an effective “eye” for autonomous vehicles, aircraft, and robotics. Apollo is based both on radio hardware and machine learning technology. Via rapid analysis of an RF data, Apollo can identify humans and objects, constructing computerized images and motion in real time. Its capability to detect tiny rhythms, positions and motions makes it a perfect a tool for a driver’s monitoring system ensuring passenger’s safety. We greatly believe that the Apollo system can offer major advancements in the health, security and safety domains and consider it as one of our major IPs.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

