Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Lake Street Capital Market's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Wednesday, September 15, 2021



D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Thursday, September 23, 2021

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



