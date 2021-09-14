checkAd

Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Lake Street Capital Market's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021
  • D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
    Thursday, September 23, 2021

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

 







