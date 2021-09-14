Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced
that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
-
Lake Street Capital Market's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
-
D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Thursday, September 23, 2021
About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.
Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com
Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com
