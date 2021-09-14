checkAd

H2O Innovation will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2021

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2021 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

About H2O Innovation 
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com





