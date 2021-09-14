checkAd

Vital Farms to Host Investor Day on September 28, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Egg Central Station, its egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, MO.

Vital Farms will host a webcast and presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET with members of the leadership team. The presentation will review updates across the business including an in-depth look at the company’s differentiated supply chain.

To access the live webcast and presentation, visit the “Events and Presentations” section of the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode and archived online for one year.

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 225 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 17,250 stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com 

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com 





