LeaderMed Group and OPKO Health Form Joint Venture to Develop and Commercialize Oxyntomodulin and Factor VIIa-CTP in China and Other Asian Territories

Under the terms of the agreements, OPKO will grant the joint venture exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize (a) OPK88003, an oxyntomodulin analog being developed for the treatment of obesity and diabetes, and (b) Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia, in exchange for a 47% ownership interest in the joint venture. In addition, OPKO will receive an upfront payment of $1 million and will be reimbursed for clinical trial material and technical support it provides the joint venture.

SHANGHAI and MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaderMed Health Group Limited, a pharmaceutical development company with operations based in Asia, and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), a diversified healthcare company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, announce the formation of a joint venture to develop, manufacture and commercialize two of OPKO’s clinical stage, long-acting drug products in Greater China and eight other Asian territories.

LeaderMed will be responsible for funding the joint venture’s operations, development and commercialization efforts and will, with its syndicate partners, initially invest $11 million in exchange for a 53% ownership interest. OPKO retains full rights to oxyntomodulin and Factor VIIa-CTP in all other geographies.

“Through this joint venture, we have an opportunity to extend the global availability of two of our novel long-acting development products and to establish a presence in China in partnership with collaborators who have significant experience and deep knowledge of the Asian biopharmaceutical opportunity,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO.

“LeaderMed Group is an innovative pharmaceutical development company with its own pipeline of licensed products. Our capabilities include an experienced management team with demonstrated success in bringing biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products to market in China and globally, cGMP facilities to manufacture clinical-grade products, and a corporate charter that acknowledges and protects client IP. We are excited about the opportunity to expeditiously deliver a novel and superior treatment for obesity and diabetes to hundreds of millions of patients in China and Asia, as well as a treatment for hemophilia, an orphan indication,” added Dr. Joanne Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of LeaderMed Group and architect of the joint venture.