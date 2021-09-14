Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit

Cynthia Seidel-Dugan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Werewolf, will deliver a presentation entitled, “Pioneering the Development of Therapeutics Engineered to Overcome Key Challenges and Unlock the Full Potential of Cytokine Therapeutics,” at 4:20 pm EDT on September 22.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of its leadership team will present at the Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit on September 22.

Following Dr. Seidel-Dugan’s presentation, Werewolf’s Chief Medical Officer, Randi Isaacs, M.D., will participate in a Summit panel discussion at 4:50 pm EDT entitled, “Where does the Future Lie for Cytokine Therapies?” More information on attending the Summit can be found at https://www.cytokinetherapeutics.com/.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lubman

Chief Business Officer

Werewolf Therapeutics

elubman@werewolftx.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

asellers@vergescientific.com