EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 Offering, Designed to Bridge Physical and Digital Art Worlds, Celebrates Sale of Three 1/1 Warhol-Inspired Works

The sold works were auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s initial launch, Renaissance 2.0 , which brought together five exceptional modern-day artists to generate 15 unique NFTs inspired by Andy Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning prints of Marilyn Monroe.

Las Vegas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that EZ NFT, an operating division of its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, announced the sale of three 1/1 NFTs. EZ NFT is the newest operating segment of the company’s blockchain-based ecosystem focused on creating diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market. The 1/1 works by renowned photographer and digital artist Noe Alonzo were auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 offering which aims to bridge the digital and physical art worlds by offering collectors the chance to acquire iconic physical art pieces and the uniquely commissioned, one-of-a-kind NFTs inspired by them.

Included in the sale were Alonzo’s pieces, On Display, For The World, and Too See – stunning interpretations of Warhol’s depictions of the screen legend. Alonzo’s On Display NFT was sold alongside the original Warhol print. This first-of-its-kind offering in the rapidly growing NFT space was a ‘can’t-miss’ opportunity for Eric Witschen, purchaser, to expand his impressive NFT collection.

"As an art and NFT enthusiast I'm thrilled to add these incredible pieces to my growing collection," said Eric Witschen, founder of collectibles media and technology company, Neustreet. "Basing an entire NFT collection on celebrated physical artwork is an incredibly unique concept. I'm now the proud owner of two gorgeous Noe Alonzo 1/1 NFTs plus an original Warhol print. Pretty awesome."

“With physical and digital artwork carefully curated to complement each other, EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 offering truly represents a new renaissance for the digital age,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “The sale of these incredible reinterpretations of Warhol’s works demonstrates the viability and inherent opportunity of this unique concept we have pioneered. As a Wee-Cig company, EZ365 is focused on bringing value to investors, so it’s especially exciting that with these initial sales, we have progressed from concept to execution.”