checkAd

Atlas Air and DHL Express Extend Agreements for 20 Freighters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), announced it has entered into contract extensions with DHL Express to continue operating 20 freighter aircraft in support of their fast-growing express and e-commerce markets.

These agreements build on the long-standing strategic partnership between Atlas Air Worldwide and DHL, which began in 2008 and included DHL acquiring 49% of AAWW’s subsidiary, Polar Air Cargo, as well as a long-term agreement for six dedicated 747-400Fs to operate on key Trans-Pacific routes.  

The partnership has grown significantly over the years, and under these extended agreements, Atlas Air will continue to operate four different aircraft platforms for DHL Express, including:

  • Six Boeing 747-8 freighters
  • Two Boeing 747-400 freighters
  • Eight Boeing 777-200 freighters
  • Four Boeing 767-300 freighters

“DHL Express is a global leader in express and e-commerce, and it is our privilege to contribute to their continued success,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “These agreements build on our successful 13-year partnership. We look forward to continuing to provide DHL Express with critical capacity through our modern, fuel-efficient fleet. As this agreement indicates, Atlas is capitalizing on the strong global airfreight market conditions as we deepen relationships with our customers.”

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing and valued partnership with Atlas Air,” said Rob Hyslop, Executive Vice President Aviation at DHL Express. “Continuing to utilize Atlas and its global operating capabilities enables us to best serve our customers and their continued high demand for fast international shipping, fueled by the megatrend of e-commerce and the overall importance of global trade.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
  Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Air and DHL Express Extend Agreements for 20 Freighters PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), announced it has entered into contract extensions with DHL Express to continue operating 20 freighter aircraft in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...