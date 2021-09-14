Atos to create center of excellence to accelerate digital transformation in the financial services industry

Collaboration to help clients speed modernization with IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Paris and Armonk, New York, 14 September 2021 – Atos and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced plans to further expand their global relationship to help banks and insurance companies address their increased security and regulatory compliance demands when moving their workloads and applications to the cloud. With the goal of helping companies modernize to meet consumer demand, Atos and IBM intend to support financial services clients through the creation of a new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence.

As financial services institutions balance the need to drive innovation by delivering high-value services while addressing strict security and compliance requirements, hybrid cloud environments have become increasingly important. To help move the financial services industry forward, Atos intends to migrate and modernize customer mission-critical workloads to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services using the platform’s built-in security and compliance protocols designed to help clients reduce their risk and regulatory barriers that impede transformation and innovation. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services features security capabilities including confidential computing technology and ‘Keep Your Own Key’ encryption backed by the highest level of security commercially available1 to help financial institutions retain control of their data.

The Atos Cloud Center of Excellence intends to provide technology and financial services expertise for clients backed by dedicated Atos professionals trained on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat OpenShift, providing local language assistance. Atos’ planned work to support the IBM Cloud for Financial Services through the new Atos Center of Excellence reinforces the company’s mission to deliver application modernization and hybrid cloud transformation at scale, which is enabled by Atos OneCloud - an innovative initiative from Atos to pro-actively accelerate its clients’ migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop offering industry specific go-to-market and organization. Atos also offers automation services including Robotic Process Automation, AI-driven intelligent workflows and business processes reengineering accelerated by IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.