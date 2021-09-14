Kronos Bio Appoints Marni Kottle as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

checkAd

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Marni Kottle as senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Ms. Kottle brings to the role more than two decades of experience in corporate communications and as a journalist covering the biopharmaceutical industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Marni to the Kronos Bio team during this important time of growth for the company,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “With her expertise in corporate public relations, industry background and experience as a reporter, she will be instrumental in shaping our communications strategy, as we advance our pipeline of oncology drug candidates.”

Prior to Kronos Bio, Ms. Kottle was vice president of Corporate Communications at Gilead Sciences, where she was responsible for the company’s corporate brand, financial communications, media and social media strategies, and employee communications. She joined Gilead in 2013 and led efforts to integrate internal and external communications across channels and audiences. Prior to Gilead, she covered business news, including the biopharmaceutical and health care industries at the San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg News and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. She earned a B.A. in history and a B.A. in German Studies from Stanford University.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

