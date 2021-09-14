checkAd

Nuwellis, Inc. Reports An Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), today announced that, effective September 13, 2021, the independent directors approved an equity award under Nuwellis’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the company. The equity award was approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with Nuwellis, Inc., the individual, who was not previously an employee or director of Nuwellis, received an option to purchase an aggregate of 5,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $4.02 per share, the closing price of Nuwellis’ common stock on September 13, 2021, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.

About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies. 

CONTACT: CONTACTS

INVESTORS:
George Montague
Chief Financial Officer
Nuwellis, Inc.
IR@Nuwellis.com

Matt Basco, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.basco@gilmartinir.com

MEDIA:
Jessica Stebing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuwellis, Inc. Reports An Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), today announced that, effective September 13, 2021, the independent directors approved an equity award under Nuwellis’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...