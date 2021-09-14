Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM Test-and-Treat Strategy to Improve Maternal and Infant Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company, focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the publication of a rigorous clinical and economic analysis using actual claims data from a broad population of Anthem affiliated health plans to assess the potential value of the PreTRM test-and-treat strategy.

The study conservatively modeled the PreTRM strategy, consisting of testing and proactive evidence-based interventions, within Anthem claims data from individual and employer-sponsored plans, and showed both improved neonatal outcomes and reduced immediate and long-term treatment costs associated with premature birth, when compared to routine care. These results were published in the peer-reviewed journal ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research in an article entitled “Cost-Effectiveness of a Proteomic Test for Preterm Birth Prediction."

“The publication of these data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of Sera’s test-and-treat strategy in identifying women at risk for sPTB and enabling evidence-based interventions to reduce risk, thus improving pregnancy outcomes while reducing the economic burden on payers and health care systems,” stated Gregory C. Critchfield, MD, MS, Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “We look forward to discussing the implications of these data as we engage with employers and payors in our efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce healthcare costs through expanded access to the PreTRM test.”

The study analysis was conducted by Sera in partnership with HealthCore, using claims data of more than 40,000 pregnant women and infants who were members of individual and employer-sponsored Anthem health plans. The analysis evaluated the PreTRM test-and-treat strategy by modeling the application of the PreTRM test during weeks 19 or 20 of pregnancy, and assessed the benefit of proactive interventions consisting of more intensive case-management and monitoring, as well as pharmacologic interventions for women identified as higher-risk by the test, whereas usual care was assumed for any women without higher PreTRM risk.