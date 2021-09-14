checkAd

Treatment.com International Inc. Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "TREIF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. DTC eligibility allows Treatment shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world, providing clearing and settlement efficiencies for brokers, as well as various other services.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Treatment will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol “TRUE”.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver and Minneapolis, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. Cara empowers consumers to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For more information:

Investor Contact: investors@treatment.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Treatment.com International Inc. Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares in the U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company is pleased to announce that the Company's common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...