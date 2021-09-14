Treatment.com International Inc. Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares in the U.S.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. DTC eligibility allows Treatment shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world, providing clearing and settlement efficiencies for brokers, as well as various other services.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "TREIF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Treatment will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol “TRUE”.



About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver and Minneapolis, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. Cara empowers consumers to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

