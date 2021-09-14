Celebrity Chef Richard Blais Joins Home Bistro’s Fresh Meal Delivery Platform

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced …

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are excited to add Chef Richard to our growing roster of celebrity chefs. His stature in the culinary world and vibrant personality, make him a perfect fit for the Home Bistro platform. With almost one million followers on his combined social media, I'm sure his current fans as well as new customers alike will be waiting for the launch of his Home Bistro delivered meals."

Chef Richard Blais commented, "I'm excited to be joining the Home Bistro experience and my fellow celebrity chefs. I believe Home Bistro's fresh meal delivery platform will provide me with an excellent opportunity to showcase my unique culinary repertoire. I'm looking forward to getting started with our recipe and meal development as soon as possible."

About Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, James Beard nominated cookbook author and television personality. Blais, widely recognized as the first winner of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars and recently announced co-star of the new Gordon Ramsay / FOX cooking competition, Next Level Chef, went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America and trained at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse, and el Bulli. Most recently, he opened Ember & Rye at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California and took on the role of Culinary Director at the newly opened San Diego Symphony performance space, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Blais currently owns and operates Trail Blais, a forward-thinking culinary consulting company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular eateries across the country. Trail Blais also advises national brands on menu creativity, ideation and employee training sessions. He is the James Beard Award-nominated author of Try This at Home: Recipes from My Head to Your Plate, as well as his second cookbook, So Good. In addition, Blais hosts, "Food Court," a high-energy, game-show-style podcast, which is climbing the charts in both comedy and culinary.